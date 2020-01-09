



YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic Petira of one-year-old Rivka Koncepolski A”H, the child of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in São Paulo, Brazil. She was Niftar on Tuesday morning after a drowning incident.

Her parents are Rabbi Menachem Mendel and Dvora Lea Koncepolski, where the rabbi is the administrator of Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim Lubavitch Ohel Menachem, whose Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Shamai Ende, is Dvora Lea Koncepolski’s father.

Rabbi Koncepolski is also a certified EMT and founding member of Hatzala of Brazil, a volunteer life-saving organization.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







