NISSIM: Iran Fires 30 Missiles At Israel After U.S. Destroys Iranian Nuclear Facilities, 25 Injured [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Five hours after the United States announced the destruction of Iranian nuclear sites, Iran launched two missile salvos targeting Israel – the first such attack in more than 30 hours.

A total of at least 27 missiles were fired in the attack, with impacts recorded in Haifa and across central Israel. According to IDF assessments, the first barrage consisted of 22 missiles, followed by a second with five more.

Following the attack, Magen David Adom teams treated and transported victims. Twenty-five people were rushed to hospitals, including a man in his 30s in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to his upper body. The remaining victims had minor injuries.

United Hatzalah’s spokesperson summarized at 10 a.m. that following the missile strikes this morning in the center and north of the country, approximately 25 people were treated across all locations.

Shloimi Feder and Nati Dana, United Hatzalah paramedics who were at one of the locations in the north of the country, said: “This was a direct hit that caused extensive damage to buildings and vehicles. We provided medical assistance to those lightly injured by shrapnel, some of whom were evacuated to hospitals, and assistance to those suffering from shock.”

David Malka and Yoni Uziel, United Hatzalah paramedics who were at one of the locations in the center of the country, reported, “We provided medical assistance to the injured—one in moderate condition, the rest, fortunately, in light condition. United Hatzalah’s resilience teams provided assistance to those suffering from shock.”

Around 30 minutes later, the IAF announced that warplanes had begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran.

Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israel, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralized the launchers that launched missiles toward Israel a short while ago.

