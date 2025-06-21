WATCH IT: NETANYAHU THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR STRIKING IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posts a video statement thanking US President Donald Trump for his decision to strike Iran’s nuclear sites.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu says.

“In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do.”

“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons,” Netanyahu continues.

ANOTHER NEW STATEMENT FROM NETANYAHU (IN HEBREW)

“Dear citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters,

From the start of this operation, I promised you that Iran’s nuclear facilities would be destroyed — one way or another. That promise has now been fulfilled.

A short while ago, in full coordination between myself and President Trump, and with complete operational coordination between the IDF and the U.S. military, the United States struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

This powerful strike builds on earlier IDF and Mossad operations, continuing the effort to dismantle a nuclear program that posed a direct threat to our existence and endangered global peace.

After the operation, I spoke with President Trump. It was a warm and moving conversation.

He praised our soldiers, our people, and I in turn praised him, the American pilots, and the people of the United States.

President Trump is showing strong leadership of the free world. He is a true friend of Israel — a friend like no other.

On behalf of myself, the citizens of Israel, and the entire Jewish people, I thank him deeply.

And I know, citizens of Israel, I speak from the heart of every one of you.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)