TRAGEDY: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Modi’in Illit Bus Accident





A 10-year-old boy was R”L struck and killd by a bus in Modi’in Illit on Chofetz Chaim Street on Sunday night. EMS teams that arrived attempted to save the boy’s life but at the end of their efforts were forced to pronounce the boy’s death.

According to a report that was given to the police, the boy was hit by a bus while crossing the street. Police traffic investigators were called to the scene to open an investigation.

The child was identified as Avi Besser Z”L. He was a student at the Talmid Torah Nesivos Hatorah. He is a son of HaRav Yosef Besser, a Rebbe in Talmid Torah Pri Hatorah in Brachfeld.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Miller who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I found a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a bus. He was in traumatic arrest and unfortunately was Niftar at the scene due to the severity of injuries that he suffered.

Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was dispatched to the scene to treat the witnesses and some of those involved.”

Zaka teams were dispatched to the scene to deal with Kavod Hames.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







