FREE AT LAST: Naama Issachar On The Way To Israel On PM Netanyahu’s Plane [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]





Naama Issachar and her mother Yaffa are currently flying to Israel together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Naama and her mother met with Netanyahu and his wife Sara around noon on Thursday at the airport in Moscow after Netanyahu’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Netanyahu began his meeting with Putin at the Kremlin by thanking him for pardoning Issachar. “I want to thank you in the name of all the Jewish people for your quick decision to pardon Naama Issachar. This moved all of us and our thankfulness is from all Israeli citizens with all our hearts.”

Putin said that his meeting with Yaffa Issachar in Israel last week played a large part in his decision to pardon Naama. “I decided to pardon her and it’s largely due to the meeting with her mother. But keep in mind that they found drugs in her bag. I wish her and her family well.”

Netanyahu arrived in Moscow early Thursday morning from the US, where he had met with US President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the “Deal of the Century” – ostensibly to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Trump’s peace plan. He met Putin at the Kremlin about 10:30 a.m. and Putin told him that the memorial ceremonies during his visit to Israel last week were very touching. The two leaders also discussed regional issues and Trump’s peace plan, with Netanyahu telling Putin that he is the first leader he is speaking to about his visit to Washington and the new peace plan.

Naama Issachar was released overnight Wednesday after about 10 months of imprisonment in Russia for drug charges, the Russian prison service stated early Thursday morning.

“Due to the presidential pardon decision, Naama Issachar has been freed from prison,” the prison service said in a statement.

“I’m waiting to hug her,” said Naama’s mother, Yaffa, on Thursday morning. “I imagined this moment many many times but we never imagined that the prime minister would come to pick her up. I’m thankful to the Jewish people.”

Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years of prison in Russia after she was accused of carrying about 10 grams of marijuana found in her luggage on a layover in Moscow from India to Israel.

