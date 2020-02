A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Monsey on Motzei Shabbos.

It happened at around 8:00PM on Remsen Avenue near Hilda Lane.

Sources tell YWN that the child was dragged by the vehicle.

Rockland Hatzolah transported the child to Westchester Trauma Center, with serious head trauma.

The crash is being investigated by the Ramapo Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

A name for Tehillim was not available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)