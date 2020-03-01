TRAGEDY: Crash In Pennsylvania Claims Life Of HaBochur Mendel Krafchik Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic passing of Mendel Krafchik Z”L, who was involved in a serious car crash in Pennsylvania overnight. He was 23.

Mendel was born in Manchester, UK, where his mother still lives. Sadly, his father was Niftar around 10 years ago.

He previously learned in the “RAP” Yeshiva in Yerushalayim, after which he served in the IDF Givati Brigade for a number of years.

He then moved to NY, where he was currently living until his tragic Petira.

Misaskim and local Askonim worked to have his body released to be flown to London for the Levaya.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

