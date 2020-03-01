Sacred ground, sacred promise: HFPJC – Avoyseinu Marks 20 Years of Answering the Call for Kivrei Avos

Sponsored Content





By: Naftali A. Schiff

Our ancestors are calling!

What wouldn’t we do for our parents? What about our parents’ parents, and their parents?

The Holocaust decimated so many Jewish communities throughout Europe. The survivors fled, eager to rebuild their lives. They left memories, and they left cemeteries – the resting place of their loved ones, left behind.

Over the past seven decades, these cemeteries have lain abandoned. Hundreds have been desecrated, used for agricultural, commercial and private purposes. Even those that remained relatively intact require repairs and regular maintenance.

The Heritage Foundation for Preservation of Jewish Cemeteries (HFPJC), also known as Avoyseinu, is a non-profit organization that committed to transforming this reality. Since 2002, the HFPJC restored 329 Jewish cemeteries, rescuing and repairing approximately 100,000 gravesites.

How It Began

HFPJC – Avoyseinu started very simply, as one family traveled to find the resting place of their ancestors. They were shocked and horrified at the condition of the kevarim and committed to reverse this situation and help others who were on the same journey, people who also wanted to preserve the dignity and kavod of their grandparents.

As Avoyseinu’s work grew, so did awareness. Various individuals and government bodies noted the importance of preserving these cemeteries. No longer could individuals build with impunity, or raze down tombstones to make room for a high-rise building or commercial center. No longer could anyone whisper, “No one cares.”

For 20 years, Avoyseinu has been heeding the silent call of the abandoned kevarim across Eastern Europe. They built new fences and restored matzeivos. They enclosed areas and cleared away undergrowth and rubble. They documented everything, systematically, in their weekly bulletins. These bulletins tell the news, clearly and succinctly, with photographs and without exaggeration.

20 Years of Caring

For 20 years, Avoyseinu has been devotedly repairing, cleaning, researching, marking the borders, fencing, rebuilding and honoring Klal Yisrael by restoring the resting places of our ancestors.

Along the way, through more than 500 weekly bulletins, Avoyseinu has been recording the conditions and its activities in various Jewish cemeteries across Europe so far. The broad scope of successful projects throughout the continent speaks volumes about the active support and encouragement from all government echelons, both on local and federal levels, to accomplish this noble work.

750 cemeteries, all in different stages of involvement, are now part of the Avoyseinu Revolution, among them 329 cemeteries that have been beautifully restored. Given the difficulties involved in each project, this is a staggering achievement made possible only through the help from above, along with an unswerving focus on the ultimate goal to rescue and restore as many Jewish cemeteries as possible.

“We see what can only be described as siyatta diShmaya,” says one Avoyseinu representative. “It’s heavenly assistance that we merit at every step of the way.”

Now, you too can join this revolution! You can restore the honor of your ancestors’ kevarim. You can help with expenses Avoyseinu incurs as they clear and restore the heilige kevarim. And you can make more governments and individuals notice and declare, “This really is important to the Jews. What can we do to help?”

Avoyseinu – our ancestors are calling!

To inquire about your Kivrei Avos, or to sign-up for the weekly Avoyseinu bulletin in English & Yiddish, reach out to Avoyseinu at 718-640-1470 ext. 305 or by email at hfpjc@thejnet.com.

May this incredible zechus stand in good stead!

By the Numbers – Facts & Stats

20 years since HFPJC’s founding

753 cemeteries with precise “status report” on current condition

329 restored cemeteries in 20 years of HFPJC

424 cemeteries in various stages of reconstruction

180 cemeteries in the HFPJC maintenance program

Over 10,000 people participated in HFPJC projects

7,650 donors enabled HFPJC to facilitate ongoing projects

11 European countries where HFPJC is active

22 Ohelim renewed or rebuilt

103,012 gravesites rescued from desecration







