TEHILLIM – Young Man From Flatbush In Serious Condition After Returning From Italy





A 30-year-old man is on a respirator and in serious condition, with a possible case of Coronavirus.

YWN has learned that the man is a member of the Sephardic community in Flatbush and resides on Ocean Parkway.

Results have still not confirmed he has coronavirus, but are treating him as such.

The man had just returned from Milan, Italy, from a vacation.

Please say Tehillim for Yosef ben Esther.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

A male in his 30s from Brooklyn is currently in the hospital in serious condition after returning from a trip to Italy. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 7, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







