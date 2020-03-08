ALERT FROM ROCKLAND HEALTH DEPT: Atrium Wedding Hall Among Locations Exposed To Coronavirus





New City, NY, – Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert advises residents that two Rockland County residents who have been confirmed to have Coronavirus (COVID-19) potentially exposed others to the disease from February 28 to March 2.

Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland County may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19):

150 Remsen Avenue, Monsey, NY

Friday, February 28, 2020, between 11:00 am and 11:45 pm

Saturday, February 29, 2020, between 11:30 am and 4:00 pm

The Atrium Ballroom, 401 NY-59, Monsey, NY

Monday, March 2, 2020, between 2:30 pm and 11:45 pm

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

“It was previously believed that these infected individuals had not worked as caterers during these events and it was only through the detective work of one of our investigators that this discovery was made,” said Dr. Ruppert. “Any person who believes they may have been exposed should contact their health care provider by phone right away. I also ask that anyone who becomes ill with this disease be completely forthcoming with our investigators, it is only with your help that we can prevent the spread of this disease.”

[TEHILLIM – Young Man From Flatbush In Serious Condition After Returning From Italy]

The Health Department is asking all health care providers to immediately report all possible cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Rockland County Department of Health Communicable Disease Program staff by calling 845-364-2997 during normal business hours, or 845-364-8600 after hours/weekends. Health Care Providers can call this number for additional information.

The Rockland County Department of Health is currently monitoring 22 people under quarantine and is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols.

[DOCTOR ALERTS ABOUT PURIM PARTIES: Coronavirus and Purim: Changing Human Behavior]

It is recommended that Rockland residents take the following precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19):

Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Avoid shaking hands.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday – Sunday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







