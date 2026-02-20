PHOTO GALLERY: Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel Travels to Siget and Manchester to Mark Kedushas Yom Tov Yahrtzeit and Strengthen Kehilla

The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, Harav Aharon Teitelbaum, embarked on a meaningful trip this week to Romania and the United Kingdom, traveling first to Siget in honor of the yahrtzeit of his illustrious ancestor, the Kedushas Yom Tov zy”a, and then continuing on to Manchester to provide chizuk to the local Satmar kehilla.

The Rebbe departed from New York to Siget for the hilula of his zeide, the Kedushas Yom Tov zy”a. On the night of the yahrtzeit, the Rebbe held a seudas hilula together with talmidim of Yeshiva Gedolah – Etz Chaim, Shiur Gimmel. In the early morning hours, the Rebbe was oleh to the tzion, followed by Shacharis and a l’chaim with the assembled chassidim.

From Siget, the Rebbe traveled to Manchester, where he arrived in honor of the chanukas habayis of the new Heichal HaTorah “Lev Aharon” at the Satmar Beis Medrash. The Rebbe participated in a special gathering with the talmidim of the yeshiva ketanah.

During his visit, the Rebbe paid a visit to the home of the Av Beis Din of Satmar Manchester and also visited the Hordanka Rebbe. He then toured the new heichal and participated in the central chanukas habayis and Rosh Chodesh seudah.

The Rebbe was kovea mezuzos in the new heichal and held a l’chaim, followed by a special event with the children of the Talmud Torah. He later delivered divrei kodesh to the students of the Bais Chinuch for girls, further strengthening the mosdos and families of the kehilla.

A Rosh Chodesh seudah was also held at the home of the philanthropist Reb Chaim Yosef Greenfeld, after which the Rebbe departed Manchester, leaving a strong impression of chizuk and hisorerus among the kehilla and chassidim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)