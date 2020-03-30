CORONA VICTIM: R’ Michoel Tzvi Fettman Z”L, 39 Years Old of Lakewood, Boro Park

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic Petira of R’ Michel Tzvi Fettman Z”L from the COVID-19 virus. He was 39.
The Niftar, a father of 9 children, was taken to Kimball Hospital in Lakewood five days ago for COVID-19 symptoms. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated until his Petira on Monday afternoon.
Originally from Boro Park, the Niftar had moved to Lakewood recently, and lived in the “Oak Vine” community.
An emergency Chesed Fund campaign was set up to help the Almanah and 9 Yesomim. PLEASE HELP THEM IN THIS TRAGIC TIME.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
