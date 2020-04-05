CORONA VICTIM: Rosh Yeshiva Of Gur In Boro Park, Hagaon HaRav David Olewski ZATZL





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Dovid Olewski ZATZAL, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Gerrer Yeshiva in Boro Park, Brooklyn. He was in his 70’s.

The Rosh Yeshiva was a tremendous Talmid Chochom and Gaon and one of the most Choshuva Rabbonim in the Gerrer Chassidus, serving at the Rosh Yeshiva in the Gerrer Yeshiva in Boro Park for decades. First at Mesivta Bais Yisroel and later at the Yeshiva Gedolah.

He was a powerful speaker, delivering Drashos at many major Asifas in the United States, as well as big functions in the Gerrer Chassidus.

Additional information and Levaya details will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







