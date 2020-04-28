Williamsburg: Petira of The Tola’as Yaakov Rebbe, HaRav Chaim Mertz ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Toa’as Yaakov Rebbe, HaRav Chaim Mertz ZT”L. He was 73, and was Niftar from COVID-19.

The Rebbe was a tremendous Tzadik, and one of the most Choshuva Admorim in New York. His Shul in on Bedford Avenue. He was the son of HaRav Yechezkel Shraga Mertz ZT”L.

Additional information will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)







