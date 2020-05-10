WATCH: Police Empty Large Crowd Out Of Zichron Moshe Shteiblich In Yerushalayim





On Sunday evening, a large police force was sent to the Geulah neighborhood of Yerushalayim in order to empty out the Zichron Moshe Shteiblich. The Shteiblich was reopened recently and was holding minyanim of dozens of people against the guidelines of the Health Ministry which says explicitly not to do so.

During the forced evacuation, the situation turned violent when numerous Charedi men refused to leave.

Bystanders called the police Nazis and screamed: “Nazis leave here now.” Three men who refused to leave the shul were arrested by police after attacking officers.

In a video capturing the incident, Yossel Gutfarb, a well-known personality in the Zichron Moshe Shteiblich, exchanged a few slaps with an officer who demanded that he leave the premises.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







