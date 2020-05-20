NYPD Empties Hundreds From Shul In WIlliamsburg [VIDEOS]





The NYPD visited a Satmar (Williamsburg) Shul on South 8th Street on Wednesday morning, and emptied hundreds of people out during Shacharis.

In viral social videos you can see the crowd and the NYPD cordial with each other as the people walked out.

Sources told YWN that police eventually allowed everyone back inside as long as there was proper social distancing. YWN was unable to confirm with the NYPD if this was in fact the case.

As can be seen in the attached videos, nearly everyone was wearing masks.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.







