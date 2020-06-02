READ WHY: Trash Bins Being Removed From NYC Streets This Morning





Welcome to the world of Mayor Deblasio.

After 5 nights of lawlessness, where thousands (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise) of criminals did NOT protest “peacefully”, but instead vandalized and destroyed THOUSANDS (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise) of businesses, there is a new reality coming to New Yorkers: NO CITY TRASH BINS.

Photos have been submitted to YWN of the NYC Sanitation Department driving around and picking up trash bins from street corners.

The reason?

Trash bins can be used to smash store-front windows, and attack our hero NYPD Officers with.

Please throw your trash on the streets instead, as that is what NYC has descended into under Bill Deblasio: A TRASH BIN. Should you be stopped and issued a summons for littering, simply reply that you are a “protester”, and you will immediately be given a free pass.

