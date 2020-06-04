FLATBUSH: Two NYPD Officers Shot, Another Stabbed [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Three NYPD Officers were injured in an incident in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

According to initial reports, two officers were shot and another stabbed at Church Ave And Flatbush Ave just before midnight.

It appears the suspect was shot.

The officers were rushed to Kings County Hospital. One suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and another to his finger. A third officer suffered a stab wound.

The officers are expected to recover.

Initial reports state that police had a confrontation with the suspect who brandished a knife.

PHOTOS BELOW BY HILLEL LICHTENSTEIN

