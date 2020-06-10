WATCH THIS: Black Leaders Meet With Trump, See What One Participant Said





President Trump held a White House meeting on Wednesday afternoon with black leaders including Wayne Dupree, host of The Wayne Dupree Show, Raynard Jackson, Sonnie Johnson, host of Sirius XM’s Sonnies Corner, Lawrence Jones, host and contributor, Fox News, Pastor Darrell Scott, and Kareem Lanier.

Raynard Jackson took the opportunity to blast the Media:

‘Radical liberals’ Joy Reid & Don Lemon “are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer, who are killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face.”

