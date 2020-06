BREAKING – LAWSUIT FILED: Summer Camps & Organizations Sue NY Governor Cuomo

The Association of Jewish Camp Operators, whose members run dozens of summer camps, has just filed a lawsuit against NY Governor Cuomo following his decision to forbid overnight summer camps from opening this season.

READ THE LAWSUIT HERE

MEMBER CAMPS:

Agudath Israel Camp Division

Camp Achim

Camp Adas Yereim

Camp Agudah

Camp Agudah Toronto

Camp Ahavas Yisroel Viznitz

Camp Arugath Habosem

Camp Bais Esther

Camp Bais Yaakov

Camp Belz

Camp Beth Jacob

Camp Bnei Shiimon Yisroel

Camp Bnos

Camp Bnos Belz

Camp Bnos Sanz

Camp Bnos Skwere

Camp Bnos Yakov

Camp Bonim

Camp Boyan

Camp Chayei Sura

Camp Chayl Miriam

Camp Darkei Emunah

Camp Dina

Camp Dora Golding

Camp Emunah

Camp Fay-Gah

Camp Gan Yisroel

Camp Ger

Camp Gila

Camp HASC

Camp Hedvah

Camp Horim

Camp Kavunas Halev

Camp Kehilath Yakov

Camp Keren Shlomo

Camp Kochavim

Camp Kibbutz Hamesivtos

Camp Ma-Na-Vu

Camp Machaneinu

Camp Mikdash Melech

Camp Mogen Avraham

Camp Morris

Camp Munk

Camp Nu Yu Chalet Vim

Camp Ohel Baruch

Camp Ohr Shraga

Camp Rav Tuv

Camp Rayim

Camp Romimu

Camp Shalva

Camp Shearith Hapletah

Camp Shira

Camp Simcha

Camp Silver Lake

Camp Simcha

Camp Skwere

Camp Sternberg

Camp Stolin

Camp Sva Rotzohn

Camp Toldos Yakov Yosef

Camp Toldos Yosef

Camp Toras Chesed

Camp Toras Chaim Tashbar

Camp UTA

Camp Viznitz

Camp Yeshiva Chasan Sofer

Camp Yesh. Tifereth Yisroel

