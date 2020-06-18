A Junior Mesivta Experience -Yeshiva Ohavei Torah Offering Limited Summer Program Spots to 7th and 8th Graders

Sponsored Content





Perhaps, one might call it a silver lining in this year’s post-Corona camp crisis. Following the three-month closure of its Mesivta campus in Riverdale due to COVID-19, Yeshiva Ohavei Torah announced a special 3-week program at a premier resort in the heart of the Poconos’ Camelback Mountain. The program will run from Monday, June 29th thru Tuesday, July 21st.

In conjunction with the program, the Yeshiva will be offering a limited “junior experience,” geared exclusively to seventh and eighth grade boys, under the auspices of the Yeshiva’s ninth grade rebbe, Rabbi Dovid Kaufman. The program will be staffed with experienced head counselors for this age group.

Situated on majestic grounds right at the heart of the mountain, the resort features a host of world-class amenities, including an on-site lake, indoor and outdoor swimming, sports facilities, climbing and hiking trails, boating, a game room, and more. An action packed program with structured sports and activities has been put together and will be administered a staff of experienced counselors and veteran mechanchim. Specialty programming will in include spectacular night activities, uplifting kumzitsen, and other highlights.

Rabbi Chaim Pechter, Menahel of Yeshiva Ohavei Torah, underscores an added dimension of this unique program as a unique opportunity for boys to observe from up close the way bochurim, a few years their senior, prioritize their days in the summer as aspiring bnei Torah. Being part of a program that features a serious seder and shiur in the morning, followed by a reinvigorating day of structured activities, and an interactive night seder with chavrusos from the Mesivta, serves as a paradigm for them to anticipate their own futures as well-rounded and accomplished Yeshiva bochurim.

Under Rabbi Kaufman’s direction, the boys will be inspired to learn hard, play hard and aim high, keeping their eye on the ball all the way to the finish line. The camp’s heath protocol will adhere to all COVID-19 safety regulations, under the auspices of local, frum physician, Dr. Yitzchok Kurtzer, MD.

Slots are very limited and registration is expected to fill up quickly. For more information or to request an application, please call the Yeshiva Ohavei Torah office at 718.432.2600 or email [email protected]








