Sullivan County Legislator Upset That No One In Fallsburg Wearing Masks





June 30, 2020

Dear Residents and Summer Visitors,

As the summer of 2020 unfurls in Sullivan County, it’s critically important that we keep it from unraveling at the same time.

Over the past week, I’ve noticed – as have my neighbors and friends – a disturbing pattern of both visitors and residents no longer wearing masks or even social distancing when out in our communities. I live in Fallsburg, a welcome hotspot for summer tourism, but now I fear it and other areas of our County will become hotspots of COVID-19.

Coronavirus may have lessened in our area (thankfully), but it’s not gone – indeed, people can be carrying the potentially lethal virus without even knowing it, and thus spreading it without even knowing it, especially if they’re coming from an area where there has been a high infection rate. That’s why the Governor of New York, along with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, have just mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming into these states from certain hotspot states like Florida and Alabama.

Just because we’ve been successful in keeping our COVID counts low doesn’t mean we have nothing to worry about. We need to keep our masks on whenever we’re outside our homes and cannot social distance – like in a grocery store, along a crowded sidewalk, or at our house of worship.

Not wearing a mask during these times sends the message, intentional or not, that we simply don’t care about the health and welfare of our neighbors. Not only is that disrespectful and discourteous, it can create needless friction with those neighbors, be they here year-round or just for the season. We don’t need more challenges during this already challenging time.

I remain hopeful that we can have a summer of fun and good memories, so long as we treat each other with kindness and respect. This year, that includes wearing a mask and social distancing. Please join me in doing so!

Joe Perrello

District 7 Legislator

Sullivan County Legislature

Fallsburg

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







