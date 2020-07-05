NYC SHOT TO PIECES: 45 People Shot As Of 7:00PM Sunday; 63 Shot In Chicago





There were around 35 shootings between the 4th of July and 7:00PM Sunday, injuring more than 45 people, according to the NYPD.

According to the NYPD, there were 575 incidents with 705 victims from Jan. 1 through July 4 of 2020. There were 369 incidents with 423 victims in the same time period last year.

The Twitter accounts of some NYPD Chiefs took to Twitter to denounce the violence.

NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly, Commanding Officer of Manhattan North tweeted: “Disgraceful the amount of people shot in Manhattan North in the past 24 hours! Where are the elected officials and violence interupter!! The community is suffering!!”

Disgraceful the amount of people shot in Manhattan North in the past 24 hours! Where are the elected officials and violence interupter!! The community is suffering!! — NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan North (@NYPDPBMN) July 5, 2020

NYPD Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes, Commanding Officer of Manhattan South tweeted: “Manhattan DA Cy Vance where are you? No show at any shooting scene!!! Our community is being attacked, there have been 24 people shot in the city in the past 24 hours….Where Are You!!!”

Manhattan DA Cy Vance where are you? No show at any shooting scene!!! Our community is being attacked, there have been 24 people shot in the city in the past 24 hours….Where Are You!!! — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) July 5, 2020

The string of holiday weekend shootings in New York City, as well as Chicago, prompted a response from President Donald Trump, who tweeted at Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday evening that the federal government is “ready, willing and able to help, if asked!”

At least 17 people died and 63 others were injured in Chicago due to gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend so far. Two killed overnight were young, continuing a string of children fatally shot in recent weeks.

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







