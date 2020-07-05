Attention Men: College Science Courses – Chemistry and Biology

Sponsored Content





Courses begin July 8th – August 13th – Don’t Miss OUT!

For the next 6 weeks, men can take advantage of the opportunity to take a full Chemistry course and a full Biology course. For those seeking ideas for a future parnassah, this allows them to explore the possibilities without interfering with their seder.

LIU Brooklyn, in affiliation with The New Seminary, is providing these two courses.

Both courses include labs and will be delivered by ZOOM as live classes. The professors are excellent and student-friendly.

LIU has resources to support students in their studies.

These credits can be used at any accredited university if and when the student wants to move towards earning a parnassah.

To sign up for the classes and be among the ones who take advantage of this chance to earn 8 credits, just click on the link and fill out the simplified application.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NewSeminary

These classes are especially useful for anyone who wants to explore a health-related field of study, i.e. P.A., nursing, Physical Therapy, etc.

Exclusively for men.

For any questions, please call the New Seminary at 718.769.8160











