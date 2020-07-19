Petira of Rebbitzen Reichel Berenbaum A”H, Wife of Late Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbitzen Reichel Berenbaum A”H, the wife of Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Berenbaum ZATZAL, the late Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva.

Rebbitzen Berenbaum was sick for the past 2 months, and was Niftar while being treated in Lakewood.

The Rebbitzen was an incredible woman, who devoted her entire life to the Mirrer Yeshiva, standing by her husband, as he was Marbitz Torah to thousands of his Talmidim over the decades. She spent her years working in the Yeshiva office, making sure the Yeshiva functioned in all aspects.

Anyone who walked into the Berenbaum home, knew they would find the Rebbitzen at her modest kitchen table, Davening for hours on end, with her tear-stained Siddur and Tehillim, as she Davened for the countless people who needed Refuos, their Zivug, Parnassah etc. She had a long list of names for Tehillim which remained by her side as she Davened.

Despite suffering a number of tragedies in her Mispacha over the years, the Rebbitzen remained a beacon of Emunah, Bitachon and a source of inspiration, through her many poems which were published in various publications, or through conversations with thousands who sought her advice and words of Chizuk.

Rebbitzen Berenbaum was the daughter of Hagaon Harav Avrohom Kalmanowitz ZATZAL, the founding Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir in America.

She leaves behind an incredible Mishpacha of Marbitzei Torah, and Talmidei Chachomim.

She is survived by her children, Mrs Gittel Schepansky (wife of HaRav Reuven, Magid Shiur in the Mir), Mrs Hany Kaminsky (wife of HaRav Herschel, Magid Shiur in the Mir), Mrs Goldie Sorotzkin (wife of Reb Ely, Rosh Yeshiva of Springfield Yeshiva) HaRav Asher (Rosh Yeshiva in the Mir), HaRav Yisroel (Magid Shiur in Rabbi Glassman’s Yeshiva of Staten Island), HaRav Avrohom (Rosh Chabura in BMG), HaRav Chuny (Ram in Yeshiva Bais Meir of Lakewood), and HaRav Meir Shimon (a Rosh Yeshiva in Boro Park).

Levaya details will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes….

