REPORTS: Seminaries And Yeshivos Opening In Eretz Yisroel This Elul





There is much excitement among Bochrim and seminary girls on Sunday afternoon, after messages from various seminaries and Yeshivas in Eretz Yisroel went viral on social media, all announcing that they plan on opening this coming year.

One message from Bnos Chava Seminary claims in their email that ALL seminaries have been given “official permission” to open for next year.

Their email to the parent body reads as follows:

“Dear Parents,

We are happy to inform you that Bnos Chava, together with all other seminaries have now been given the official permission to open for next year. All of the details are not yet clear and we will update you in the near future as things develop.

Note: Please do not yet book your tickets – we will give you further instructions, regarding this, tomorrow בעזי”ת.

Sincerely,

Rabbi Dovid Abramov

Menahel

Bnos Chava Seminary”

Another seminary sent out the following message, which stated that the Israeli Government has approved not only girls seminaries to open, but also “all Yeshiva students”.

DARCHEI BINA SENT THE FOLLOWING:

‘July 19, 2020

27 Tammuz 5780

Dear Parents and Students,

We are pleased to inform you that today the Israeli government approved the entry of all Seminary and Yeshiva students into Israel starting Elul of this year. This was a historic union of all schools from across the orthodox religious spectrum that came together to bring in over 12,000 students. The printed approval has not even been published but we wanted you to know immediately that our plans are to bring our students in around August 25. Please do not book a ticket since there are many details that still need to be worked out. Entering on a group flight will make the entry into the country much easier but we would prefer to have the girls fly with El Al. They are officially not flying in August but their CEO has stated that if there is demand they will open up their flights. We need some time to see if this will become a reality. El Al is the only airline willing to issue a ticket with 2 bags and an open return, which is one of the reasons we would prefer to use them.

In the coming days will be updating you on the exact terms of the quarantine and how we will be complying with the Ministry of Health’s regulations. The entry permits will only be issued once we file an approved plan for quarantine. We have already gotten preliminary approval last week by someone familiar with the standards of the Ministry of Health. They went through our dorm and gave us a workable plan to brings us within compliance. The information is developing and we again ask for your patience. We have been working tirelessly to make next year a reality. We want to express our thanks to the Ribbono Shel Olam for making this miraculous turn about occur. Please continue to daven for the success of all Torah mosdos entering Eretz Yisroel.

Sincerely yours, Rabbi Shimon Kurland”

YWN has been unable to verify the veracity of these claims. What we can confirm is that El Al announced last week that they have extended the cancellation of all flights until August 31st.

YWN was also sent the attached screenshot of a viral message allegedly in the name of Yeshiva Mercaz Hatorah, also claiming that their yeshiva will be opening for the upcoming Elul Zman.

YWN will continue to update our readers on this story, as more information becomes available to us.

