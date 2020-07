Get ready for the second heat wave of the season with near-record highs expected for the first half of the week.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for New York City and northeastern New Jersey from 12 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-90s through Tuesday, but the heat index could make it feel closer to 100 degrees in some spots. Feel-like temps in New Jersey may get as high as 105.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)