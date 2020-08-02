YWN EXCLUSIVE: President Trump To Attend Private Fundraiser In Deal, NJ





President Trump will be visiting Deal, NJ, next week, where he will be attending a private high-end fundraiser.

Sources tell YWN that the event will be held at the home of the late Stanley Chera Z”L, a close friend of Trump, and one of the most prominent members of the Sephardic Syrian communities in Brooklyn and Deal NJ. Mr. Chera passed away in April from COVID-19. The President would frequently mention Mr Chera in his speeches.

The prices to attend the fundraiser are quite costly.

According to an internal invitation sent to likely donors, to meet the President at a round-table is a whopping $250,000. Cheaper options which include photo opportunities and a reception are $35,000, and a smaller option is $5,600.

President Trump had previously attended a fundraiser at the Chera residence when Trump was running in 2016.

