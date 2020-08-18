Man Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Up Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island Day Camp





Police say an Inwood man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat toward a Yeshiva children’s camp.

According to detectives, police were responding for a complaint regarding a violation of social distancing at Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island children’s camp.

Police say the call was made by Nicola Pelle, 58, of, Inwood. While police were en route to the call, they say Pelle called again and threatened to get a gun and shoot the individuals at the location if the police didn’t get there.

During the investigation, police say that Pelle identified himself as the caller, and was then placed under arrest without incident. In his home, police found five handguns, rifles and shotguns, two of which were assault weapons, police said. All of the guns were seized as evidence. Pelle had a valid Nassau County Pistol Permit.

Pelle was charged with making a terroristic threat, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

