Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Urges All Students To Attend Schools and Yeshivas





In responding to numerous questions that have been posed to Rabbonim over the past few days, which then made their way to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, the Gadol Hador stated that parents should send all children to schools and Yeshivos.

HaRav Kanievsky even went so far to say that children should be sent without any special permission to stay home. “There is no such thing as special permission to neglect Torah not even for a single day.”

BChadrei Charedim reported that he even sent a special letter to Roshei Yeshivos and the heads of Chadorim telling them that the responsibility is on their shoulders to ensure that no student stays home in order to protect their own spirituality.

The Gadol Hador also instructed that his words be publicized and reprinted in order to reach as many people as possible before schools open tomorrow.

