THANKS CUOMO: Hasidic Jews Refused Entry at Newburgh, NY Bowling Alley

The repercussions of NY Governor Cuomo’s verbal assault yesterday on the Hasidic and other Orthodox Jewish communities are already beginning to appear.

A Newburg based bowling alley refused service to a number of Orthodox Jewish families on Thursday afternoon. This was less than 24 hours after the governor’s controversial speech and draconian measures limiting synagogue services to ten people per synagogue in what he termed “red zones.”

Approximately twenty un-related and un-connected families tried to go bowling when rain forced them to change their Chol HaMoed plans. Slightly after 2:15PM near Newburgh, NY, it began to rain.

One family related their version of what had transpired:

“We had planned a hike for today, when we got to the jump off point of the hike it started to raining,” the father in one group reported.

They called a nearby bowling alley called Pat Tarsio Lanes at about 2:30 PM and were told that there were plenty of lanes open and that they should come down. They arrived between 3:00 and 3:15.

The bowling alley is located at 173 South Plank Road (Rt. 52) in Newburgh.

According to the family, when they arrived and staff members saw that they were orthodox Jews, they were refused lanes.

“There must have been twenty families. Every single person was wearing a mask, and we were socially distancing,” the father said.

Upon their arrival at Pat Tarsio Lanes, the family met some Hasidic families who warned them what would happen.

“They will tell you that lanes are not available because they have leagues at 5:00 PM. We also called beforehand, and were told to come down and that there were plenty of lanes.

“If the facts of what is alleged are true, it would be very troubling if this bowling alley was discriminating against Orthodox Jews who merely wished to bowl. This calls for an explanation by the owners as to why they were initially given permission to come and refused later on,” remarked Charles Miller, a New York City-based attorney.

Pat Tarsio Lanes has been open for over sixty years. Their website states: Originally constructed in 1959 by Pat Tarsio Sr., and Lou “Wrongfoot Louie” Campi, Campi-Tarsio Lanes quickly became a household name. Soon thereafter, Pat took sole ownership of the lanes, which was then re-named “Pat Tarsio Lanes.” Located on route 52 in Newburgh, NY, this local spot developed into a neighborhood favorite for serious bowlers and amateurs alike.

And now, over 50 years later, his sons Tony and Pat continue to operate Tarsio lanes, preserving the same core values it was built on and valuing their customers as friends.”

A phone call made to Pat Tarsio Lanes went unanswered.

