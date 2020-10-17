Williamsburg: Cuomo Announces Shut-Down Of Massive Satmar Wedding

Health officials in New York delivered a ban days before a scheduled wedding after receiving reports that “upwards of 10,000 individuals” were scheduled to attend the ceremony in Brooklyn, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
At his briefing Saturday, the governor explained that state officials received word of a the wedding after the NYC Sheriff’s Office issued a warning against attending an event in clear violation of gathering limits.
New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Ducker signed a Section 16 order prohibiting the wedding scheduled for Monday in Williamsburg. The order was served Friday evening by the New York City Sheriff’s Department, officials said.
Although the location of the wedding was projected to be held outside of the red, orange and yellow COVID cluster zones under careful watch by city and state officials, the projected size of the event triggered action from state officials in accordance with current gathering limits.
“We received a suggestion that that was happening. We did an investigation and found that it was likely true,” Cuomo said. “Look, you can get married, you just can’t have 1,000 people at your wedding.”
The state had not heard back from the parties served the shutdown order but they have the opportunity to request a hearing with Zucker, Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, said.
YWN notes that Naftali Moster of the YAFFED Organization has been alerting the media and the authorities about this wedding.
Here's the exact schedule of this upcoming giant wedding and potential #COVID19 #SuperSpreader in Williamsburg on Monday at 152 Rodney Street.
(Parts of the wedding will be at other locations nearby.)@BrianLehrer @KaylaMamelak @fox5ny @LisaRoznerTV @chrislhayes @ReuvenBlau https://t.co/eiF3YjkqCl pic.twitter.com/F4DvEMI4gI
— Activist (@nmoster) October 16, 2020
Tensions have escalated in the past week in Brooklyn between residents living in neighborhood clusters and city and state officials.
Lawsuits filed against the state accuse Gov. Cuomo of “anti-Semitic discrimination” after the recent crackdown on religious gatherings within cluster zones. The lawsuit filed in federal court this week accused the governor of making negative, false, and discriminatory statements about the Jewish Orthodox community as he imposed new coronavirus measures to counter the state’s rising infection rate in so-called “red zone” areas.
Finally worth a reqd
I think that when were burying Tzaddikim every day, from a highly contagious fatal illness, its NOT a time to make big weddings. If anyone can prove that Moster’s intentions are to save lives, rather than to smear the frum community, Id be on Moster’s side. But because hes been another Sharpton-style publicity hungry rabble rouser over the years, looking to incite hatred of the frum community, I doubt it.
I have more respect for moster than for the rabid self hating ywn, who have gone off the deep end.
lol everyt time I google up an covid shut down in the jewish neighborhoods a ywn article pops up on top YOU ARE JUST AS RESPONSIBLE FOR DAMAGE TO FRUM COMMUNITY MESIRA JUST LIKE NMOSTER
Just call it a BLM rally
So we have the inept and tone deaf Cuomo and deBlasio on one side and a bunch of mindless yidden on the other side seemingly oblivious to what is happening around them. How could you even think about holding a chassanah with thousands of guests in the current environment, even outside. There is NO liklihood that the guests will all be wearing masks and socially distanced for the entire evening and more likely, they will crowd together to get closer to the Rebbe. There is no reason they cannot hold a much smaller simcha now with the immediate families and defer the big reception until the infection risks have subsided and a large percentage of the tzibur has been vaccinated.
Would love to know how to pay for a wedding for 10,000 people. Mazel tov! May your wedding take place in Yerushalyim, with the coming of Moshiach.
1.) What is the point of– or even the justification for– publishing that photo? Isn’t it misleading? The photo obviously cannot be of a wedding that has not taken place yet.
2.) What could possibly be the justification for planning such a large wedding under the circumstances?
3.) Could any Governor, Mayor or other public official reasonably be expected to tolerate such behavior?
Why is he different then Jacob Kornblou (who YWN has been defending) who publicly told the Mayor about a shul in BP that was operating on Yom Tov.
“The order was served Friday evening by the New York City Sheriff’s Department, officials said.”
Blatant anti-semitism right there. And Williamsburg isn’t even in a red zone. Just call it a protest and you should be fine.
I guess he wasn’t invited! Surprising because he was their candidate! Nice payback – Cuomo style!
ATTENTION JEWISH “LEADERS”:
The Same day that CUOMO Singled Out Jews yet again, to cancel the Jewish Wedding-
THE WOMENS MARCH held THREE CROWDED MARCHES IN STREETS and PARKS ACROSS NYC, this Saturday.
AND WORSE:
These LEFTIST PROTESTORS WILL NOT BE COVID TESTED AS A GROUP, because:
In June, Blasio BANNED Health Workers From Collecting COVID DATA on BLM/ANTIFA/PROTESTORS/RIOTERS
🛑-THE COVID “ UPTICK” FROM THESE PROTESTORS WILL BE BLAMED ON JEWS!
YIDDEN!:
STOP TESTING AS A GROUP!!
PLEASE UNDERSTAND: JEWS are the only GROUP being TESTED AS A GROUP by BLASIO and CUOMO. And ANY “TEST POSITIVES” are Skewed and Magnified by them to portray FALSELY THE DISGUSTING ANTISEMITIC STEREOTYPE THAT “JEWS ARE DISEASED”
When are these people going to learn that these weddings are not going to be tolerated under current circumstances? Why can’t they just follow the rules??
This is gonna be fun. Let’s see where this goes