BREAKING: NYPD To Get First Ever Female Chief of Patrol

NYC will be getting its first ever female Chief of Patrol, YNW has learned.

Mayor DeBlasio is expected to announce on Thursday that NYPD Chief Juanita Holmes has been promoted to the position.

Holmes is the highest-ranking black women in the NYPD history.

She is a Brooklyn native with 16 immediate family members also in the NYPD, including her own son.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)