Report: Trump To Hit Iran With Major Sanctions Before Biden Takes Office

The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, plans to impose major sanctions on Iran in an effort to prevent the Biden administration from renewing the Iranian nuclear deal.

According to Walla News, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliot Abrams arrived in Israel on Sunday and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security head Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the plan, involving imposing new sanctions on Iran every week from now until Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

The sanctions will target Iran’s nuclear missile program, its backing of terrorist groups, and its violations of human rights.

“The goal is as many sanctions as possible by January 20,” an Israeli official said. An Arab official elaborated: “The goal of the Trump administration is to impose sanctions that Biden cannot lift.”

Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states fear that the Biden administration will remove the sanctions already put in place against Iran and will attempt to rejoin the international nuclear agreement that the Obama administration signed with the terrorist-supporting country.

Prior to the U.S. election, both Israel and the Trump administration prepared a bank of targets to hit with sanctions in the event that Biden won the election.

After visiting Israel, Abrams is expected to fly to Riyadh and Dubai in order to update them on the plan as well.

Abrams visit comes ahead of the expected visit of the U.S. Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo, who is expected to arrive in Israel on November 18th as part of a regional trip. Pompeo’s visit will likely also be focused on the sanctions plan as well as other regional issues.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)