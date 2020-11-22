WATCH: Trump Ally Christie Says Election Fraud Claims Are ‘National Embarrassment’

In an interview on Sunday, former New Jersey Governor and frequent Trump aide Christie condemned the Trump team’s challenges against the victory of president-elect Joe Biden as “a national embarrassment.”
Christie, a longtime Trump ally said: “I have been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences & we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”
He says an unwillingness to present evidence “must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.”
The former governor pointed to the fact that the Trump legal team won’t accuse Georgia’s governor of crimes inside a courtroom, where they would be forced to produce evidence.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
oh shut up
This low life Christeeeee told Trump to concede.
He is an embarrassment to humanity
We will never forget how he went after innocent people….
Better late than never but this guy long ago lost any credibility as an enabler of Trump’s 3 year saga of lies and deceit. Recently, former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulveny also had a deathbed conversion and called for the President to concede. I’m not sure history will look favorably on any of them.
The degenerate adulterous loser is in violation of his oath of office. He can’t be gone fast enough.
the only embarrassment is how the media cuts and paste, distorts and is totally dishonest.
this media suppression is apropos for iran and north korea.