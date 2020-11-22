WATCH: Trump Ally Christie Says Election Fraud Claims Are ‘National Embarrassment’

In an interview on Sunday, former New Jersey Governor and frequent Trump aide Christie condemned the Trump team’s challenges against the victory of president-elect Joe Biden as “a national embarrassment.”

Christie, a longtime Trump ally said: “I have been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences & we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”

He says an unwillingness to present evidence “must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.”

The former governor pointed to the fact that the Trump legal team won’t accuse Georgia’s governor of crimes inside a courtroom, where they would be forced to produce evidence.

