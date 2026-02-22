“Good Chance For A Deal”: Iran Claims Diplomatic Opening With New Round Of Talks Later This Week

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that he is likely to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva later this week, signaling a possible last-minute push to revive nuclear diplomacy amid rising military tensions.

Speaking on Face the Nation on CBS News, Araghchi said there remains “a good chance” of reaching a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear standoff with Washington.

His comments come as President Donald Trump weighs potential military strikes on Iranian targets, raising fears that the window for negotiations may be closing.

“I believe diplomacy is still possible,” Araghchi said, suggesting that both sides are exploring ways to de-escalate before tensions spiral into open conflict.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that U.S. negotiators are prepared to hold another round of talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva—if Tehran delivers a detailed proposal for a nuclear agreement within the next 48 hours. The report cited a senior U.S. official familiar with the discussions.

The potential meeting between Araghchi and Witkoff is being viewed as a critical test of whether diplomacy can still prevail over confrontation. Officials on both sides have hinted that negotiations are entering a decisive phase, with little room left for delays or ambiguity.

