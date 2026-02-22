“Iran Finds An Unlikely Ally In London”

Yediot Achranot journalist Ben-Dror Yemini wrote an article excoriating Keir Starmer, the leftist prime minister of the UK, for citing “international law” as an excuse to “embolden the axis of evil.”

“You can never know where help for a repressive regime of terror will come from,” he wrote. “But it always comes. Even when the assistance is not massive but merely symbolic, it emboldens the axis of evil. It signals weakness in the democratic camp. The tragedy is that it is the ostensibly enlightened politicians, along with their supporters and those who fear harming international law, who time and again cause far greater damage, not only to fundamental rights but also to human life.”

“This time it is Britain, once again Britain, which informed the United States that it opposes the use of its military bases in the region for a strike on Iran. The reference is mainly to Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago, which under a May 2025 agreement is set to pass largely to the sovereignty of Mauritius. The International Court of Justice ruled in 2019 that sovereignty over the entire archipelago should be transferred to Mauritius and that the military base on Diego Garcia should be dismantled and evacuated. For years Britain has not complied. But when it comes to saving the Iranian people from a murderous regime of terror, Britain suddenly expresses concern for international law.”

“This is not the 1930s. Iran is not Germany. In Germany at the time there were no masses chanting “Death to Britain,” and barely, if at all, “Death to the Jews.” Nazism’s genocidal character was revealed later. Iran and its proxies, by contrast, openly espouse an ideology of genocidal racism. Hassan Nasrallah, until his assassination the most prominent protégé of the Iranian regime, once declared that Jews should be concentrated in one place so they could be eliminated more easily.”

“The Houthi flag bears the words ‘Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse upon the Jews, Victory to Islam.’ Hamas, backed by Iran, indoctrinates Palestinians, including children, to destroy Jews and conquer the entire world. Iran itself recently demonstrated its nature when it killed tens of thousands of its own citizens only weeks ago. It bankrolls the coalition of evil. It spreads destruction wherever it extends its reach. Alongside Qatar, it is a leading destabilizing force in the Middle East.”

“But Britain’s Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, neither hears nor sees nor understands. It seeks refuge in international law while refusing to comply with international legal rulings itself. This is not enlightenment. It is not respect for the law. It is weakness and appeasement gripping parts of the West like a disease that refuses to heal.”

“It is also striking that one of the Starmer government’s justifications for aiding Iran is the fear of Iranian retaliation against British bases in the region. According to the man in 10 Downing Street, the Iranians are apparently known for their gratitude, and in the Labour government’s imagined world the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will target only Zionists and Americans. That, it seems, is acceptable. No need for alarm,” he ominously concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)