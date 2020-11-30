TEHILLIM: Serious Crash In Williamsburg, Female Victim Ejected From Vehicle In Critical Condition

A person is in serious condition following a crash in Williamsburg.

Sources tell YWN that two vehicles collided at Dekalb Avenue and Bedford Avenue at around 12:30AM, with the vehicle jumping the curb, and slamming into a store front.

A Jewish woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles, which appears to be an Uber/Car Service. Sources tell YWN that the victim was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

Williamsburg Hatzolah transported the female victim to Bellevue Hospital in respiratory arrest.

Security camera footage shows a sports car travelling what appears to be travelling at a high rate of speed, barrel straight through a red light.

Video from social media shows the same vehicle driving like a maniac doing burn-outs on a NYC street:

The NYPD was on the scene and conducting an investigation.

Please say Tehillim for Malka bas Chana Rochel.

THIS INSTAGRAM POST WAS PUBLISHED TWO HOURS BEFORE THE CRASH:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CIMvSlsn362/?igshid=1pc3imr3g8ez7

PHOTOS BY ARON BERGER FOR YWN

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)