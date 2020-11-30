SHOCKING VIDEOS: Vehicle That Caused Williamsburg Crash Posted Insane Videos Two Hours Before

The vehicle that was travelling at a high-rate of speed and blew through a solid red light – leaving a Williamsburg woman with critical head injuries tonight – seems to be proud of his reckless driving.

On the side of the vehicle, the vehicle owner proudly posted his Instagram account.

A quick check to his Instagram Account, will leave you shocked (or maybe not so shocked the way NYC is headed in 2020) to see how this manic drives.

Just two hours before the crash, a video was uploaded to the account with the same vehicle doing “burn-outs” on a NYC street. The account is riddled with videos of his reckless driving.

The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger 392 SRT, which It does 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and does a quarter mile in 12.4 seconds.

See the videos for yourself. Check them fast before this maniac deletes his account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCR3AM 392 🔪🩸 (@jaydollasofficial_392)

