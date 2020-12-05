Only 27 Out Of 249 GOP Senators & Congressmen Acknowledge Biden As President-Elect

The Washington Post surveyed all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate on Thursday and Friday – only 27 would acknowledge Joe Biden is president-elect.

222 — 88% of Republicans in Congress — wouldn’t say.

Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.) say President Trump won.

Trump tweeted the following in response: 25, wow! I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)