Tonight! Ohel Sarala Everlasting Miracles Live Shadchan Q & A

Ohel Sarala has been established by Rabbi and Rebbetzin Ginzberg in memory of their dear daughter, Sarala z”l, whose simchas hachayim was infectious. The Ginzbergs searched for a way to perpetuate that simchas hachaim.

When they learned about Rav Shteinman’s segulah to pair singles and childless couples, they started an email list that invited singles to join the initiative. In a very short time, the email list began generating an incredible bounty of simchas in Klal Yisroel! That’s when the Ginzbergs realized that it’s time to take Ohel Sarala even further.

Since inception, Ohel Sarala singles and Bonei Olam couples have both merited to see miraculous success! The powerful connection between the people has carried them through to build their own Bayis Ne’eman B’yisroel.

286 Babies. 1,456 Shidduchim

