Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Yisroel Chaim Menashe Friedman ZATZAL, Av Beis Din Satmar Williamsburg

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yisroel Chaim Menashe Friedman ZATZAL, the Rosh Av Beis Din of Satmar in Williamsburg. He was 94.

The Niftar was a Dayan in Satmar for decades, since the time of the Divrei Yoel ZATZAL – who appointed him as a Dayan.

He was Niftar on an auspicious day in Satmar, Chof Alef Kislev, the day that the Divrei Yoel was saved from the Nazis YM”S.

The Levaya will be held today (Monday) at 12:00PM at the Satmar Bais Medrash located at 152 Rodney Street. The Kevura will be held in Kiryas Yoel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

