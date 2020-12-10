Chicago: Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Gedalia Dov Schwartz ZATZAL, Rosh Av Bais Din cRc

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaGaon HaRav Gedalia Dov Schwartz ZATZAL, longtime Posek in Chicago. He was 95.

He served as the Rosh Bais Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council and was a Rov and Posek in Chicago for over 30 years.

The Niftar served as the Rosh Av Bais Din of both the Beth Din of America and the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc) as well as the Rosh Bais Din National Beth Din of the Rabbinical Council of America.

Rav Schwartz was one of Hatzalah Chicago’s Rabbinic Advisory Board Members. He gave the founders his Bracha to start up when others felt unsure if Chicago needed a Hatzalah. Hatzalah has so far responded to over 8,200 calls for service and many lives have been saved.

The Levaya will take place tomorrow, December 10/Kislev 24 at 9:00AM (Central Time)

Due to COVID restrictions the Levaya and Kevurah will be held privately.

A live stream will be available here.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)