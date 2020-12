Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kaminetzky, the Philadelphia Rosh Yeshiva, has released a letter stating that he was never asked anything about a COVID vaccine.

HaRav Kaminetzky released the letter in response to a false Kol Koreh widely disseminated in his and the names of other Gedolim.

The Rosh Yeshiva writes that everyone should consult with their own doctor and follow their instructions.

