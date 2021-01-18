WATCH IT: Melania Trump Releases ‘Farewell Message,’ Says Violence Is ‘Never The Answer’

First Lady Melania Trump released a “farewell” video message on Monday, thanking first responders for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on viewers to “remember that violence is never the answer.”

In a video posted to her Twitter account Monday afternoon, Melania called serving as first lady the “greatest honor of my life.”

“I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace,” she said. “As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart, and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination.”

Without specifically referencing the Capitol riots, she used the video message to call for peace.

“Be passionate in everything you do,” she said. “But always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

She also said she and her husband “grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic.”

“As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all of the nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives,” she said.

“Every life is precious, and I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered,” she added.

