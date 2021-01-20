BORUCH MATIR ASURIM: Eli Weinstein And Shalom Weiss Both Out Of Prison Thanks To Trump Pardons

Following a 1:00AM pardon by former President Donald Trump, Eli Weinstein of Lakewood and Shalom Weiss were both been freed from prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Weinstein had served 8 years of a 22 year sentence. Weiss had served 18 years of a 835 year sentence.

Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association was extremely instrumental in securing both of their releases from prison.

Margaretten was at the prison when Weiss was released, and spoke via video-chat to Weinstein when he was released.

The request for a commutation by Sholam Weiss was supported by: Rabbi Dovid Zwiebel of the Agudath Israel of America, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL), CAN-DO Foundation, Cong Yetev Lev D’Satmar, Central Rabbinical Congress (CRC) of USA and Canada, Grand Rabbi of Satmar rav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum and Mivtzar Hakolilem of Kiryas Joel.

Attorneys including Professor Alan Dershowitz, Jay Sekulow and Shon Hopwood have written letters of support and called for his release.

Geoldim had written letters for Eli Weinstein, including Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva, and the Boyaner Rebbe.

His family was there to greet him as we walked out of prison, and was seen on video-chat with Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association.