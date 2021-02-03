WATCH THIS: Monsey Walgreens Pharmacy Refuses To Give Dr Zelenko Hydroxychloroquine

Dr Vladimir Zev Zelenko, a NY State certified physician, was denied hydroxychloroquine by a pharmacist at a Walgreens in Monsey, Tuesday.

The use of hydroxychloroquine became a political flashpoint last year when President Donald Trump and some others proclaimed it to be a miracle cure despite a lack of studies at the time to back up their claims.

Regardless of your opinion on the use of the drug, or your opinion on Dr Zelenko, it is simply outrageous that a pharmacist refused to dispense a non-controled-substance to a doctor.

Watch the video below:

