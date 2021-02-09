BIG WIN FOR NY SHULS: Judge Orders Permanent Injunction And Bars All Cuomo’s Executive Orders

Moments ago, a NY District Court Judge, gave a permanent injunction and bars all Cuomo’s Executive Orders on Houses of Worship.

Attorney Avi Schick of the Troutman Sanders law firm told YWN that “the Courts have now enjoined all of the restrictions on houses of worship that Governor Cuomo imposed in his Executive Order. There was no basis to treat shuls and davening more harshly than conduct such as office work and shopping.

“We are grateful that religious practice has been restored to its rightful place as the most essential of all activities.”

