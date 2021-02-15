Tri-State Weather Alert: Ice Storm Tonight With Dangerous Road Conditions

An ice storm forecasted to hit the Tri-State area is threatening to knock out power and create dangerous road conditions for drivers.

The widespread freezing rain moves in later Monday.

Ice accumulations that come overnight are expected to lead to hazardous driving conditions and could result in numerous power outages, especially north and west of the city were some places could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice.

An ice storm warning has been issued for parts of northern New Jersey and New York starting 6 p.m. on Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The rest of the tri-state remains under a winter weather advisory.

The greatest threat of widespread ice accretion over half of an inch looks to be in the north and west. For New York City, some light freezing rain is possible but temperatures will likely stay above freezing, coupled with rain overnight the impact on roads by Tuesday morning could be less severe.

The nasty weather should clear out by lunchtime on Tuesday.

(Source: NBC New York)