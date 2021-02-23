WARNING FROM HATZOLAH: This Purim has The Potential To Again Be a “Super Spreader” Event In Our Community

February 22, 2021

Dear Community Member,

Before last Purim, we released our first community advisory regarding a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that was starting to spread in the United States. At that time, we encouraged the community to take basic precautions and to cancel any large gatherings, including on Purim. Immediately after Purim, unfortunately we saw a tremendous Increase in COVID-19 cases in our community. The devastation that COVID-19 left in its wake was enormous.

This Purim has the potential to again be a “super-spreader” event in our community. As such, we feel compelled to release this advisory and remind people not to become complacent. We are hopefully nearing the end of this terrible pandemic, but we are not there yet. There are still many vulnerable people in our community who need to be protected.

We want to remind you:

Follow recommended CDC and government social distancing and mask precautions.

Large gatherings should still be avoided, if possible.

High-risk individuals should be extra cautious.

If you are feeling sick: STAY HOME and consult your doctor if you have any medical questions.

In the event of an emergency, call Hatzalah.

A tremendous amount has been learned about COVID-19 over the past year, and there are several therapies and vaccines available now that have been helping to alter the disease trajectory.

Cases in the United States are ב”ה on a downward trend, yet there are still many new cases of COVID each day. Hatzalah still sees new cases daily.

We implore you to remain committed to the safe-practices listed above. With Hashem’s help, we will get through this together as a community.

We are Mispallel and hope that this Purim the words of the Megilla ויקר וששון ושמחה אורה הייתה ליהודים come true.